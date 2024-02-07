Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
