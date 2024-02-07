Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.0 %

CCI opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $145.68. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

