Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,621,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,636 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 781,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 750,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,674,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 390,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 226,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

