Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 103 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

CAH opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.