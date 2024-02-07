Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

