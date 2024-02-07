Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $975,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 29.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 69.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 511,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

