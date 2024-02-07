Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 609 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

FIS stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

