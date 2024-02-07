Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 636 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,793,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

