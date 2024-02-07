Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 89 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $251.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.32. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.25). Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

