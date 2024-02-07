Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 95 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,487.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,300.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,068.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,506.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,305.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

