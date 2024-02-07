Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.