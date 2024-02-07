Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,114,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IBDW stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.