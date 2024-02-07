Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

