Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $405.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

