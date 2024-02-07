DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.80% of DTE Energy worth $163,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

