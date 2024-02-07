DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of DTE Energy worth $65,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

