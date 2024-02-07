Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

