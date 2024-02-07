Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Energizer by 114.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

