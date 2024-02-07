Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Energizer Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ENR opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

