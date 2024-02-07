Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Enphase Energy worth $52,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

