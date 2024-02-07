EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE EOG opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.