Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Equinix by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $838.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $810.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $847.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

