Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

