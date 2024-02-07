Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after acquiring an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

