Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 600,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.