Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Eversource Energy worth $65,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

