EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.02. EVI Industries shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 17,616 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.35.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $88.07 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $188,192.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $37,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,808.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $188,192.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,507 shares of company stock worth $239,206. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

