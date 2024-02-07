Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,743 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.11.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

