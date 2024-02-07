Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $4,490,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.3% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 49,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.