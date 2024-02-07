FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.92% of FactSet Research Systems worth $152,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $477.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.92. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

