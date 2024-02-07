First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,350 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Select Medical worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

