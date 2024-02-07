First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 678,990 Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 678,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Northland Securities lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

