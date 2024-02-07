First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.37% of Lantronix worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantronix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Lantronix by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lantronix by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.25. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

