First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of American Woodmark worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 230.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,077 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

