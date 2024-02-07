First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $352.89 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $365.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.72.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

