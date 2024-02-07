First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of PGT Innovations worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $42,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

