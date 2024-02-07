First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,367 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Clarus worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,469,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 251,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 218,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 239,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

