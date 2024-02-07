First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,912 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.21% of Sight Sciences worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 234,716 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 103.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 568,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 12.11. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $16,712,930.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,580,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $16,712,930.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,580,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 126,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,922.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 521,854 shares of company stock worth $1,459,475 and have sold 2,881,348 shares worth $16,864,181. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

