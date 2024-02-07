First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Park-Ohio worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 351.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 380,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 105.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 86,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKOH. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,731 shares of company stock worth $700,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

