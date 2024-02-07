First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,396 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Quest Resource worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Resource by 72,872.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $51,882 in the last 90 days. 23.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

