First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Cars.com worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 670,982 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,144,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,888 shares of company stock worth $1,157,311. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

