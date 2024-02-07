First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Citi Trends as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $33.67.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $49,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,595,465.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $49,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,595,465.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $286,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,897. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

