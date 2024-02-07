First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in International Money Express by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

