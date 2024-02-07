First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Minerals Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,080,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 65.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.