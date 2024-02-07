First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,420,000 after buying an additional 4,699,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after buying an additional 1,674,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10,062.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,645,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 1,628,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

