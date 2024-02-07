First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,220 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

