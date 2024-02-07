First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,960 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 370,333.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

