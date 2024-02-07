First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Everspin Technologies worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,092.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,242 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $104,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,092.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,557 shares of company stock valued at $572,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

