First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 24,370 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,370 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $114,477,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 297.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 335,161 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 742.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,383 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,584 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMC opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

