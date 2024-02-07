First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 31,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SM Energy worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

